Medicaid cuts may double overdoses among those losing MOUD access

Researchers from the University of Pennsylvania and Boston University estimated the loss of medications for opioid use disorder (MOUD) and resulting overdose deaths attributable to the loss of Medicaid resulting from the budget reconciliation bill.

They sent a research memo with the findings to House Speaker Johnson and Senate Majority Leader Thune before the final vote on the bill.

The main point: They estimate that 156,000 people would lose access to treatment for opioid use disorder and that the overdose rate among that group will double, leading to approximately 1,000 additional fatal overdoses each year.

Yes, but: That number is just the tip of the iceberg – the people whose deaths can most directly be tied to a loss of insurance coverage and ensuing loss of medication access. The vast majority of people with SUD don’t get treatment but would still be impacted by a loss of insurance coverage.

