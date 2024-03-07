A new study finds that frequent marijuana use is associated with a significantly increased risk of heart attack and stroke, CNN reports.

The link was found even in people who had no existing heart conditions and did not smoke or vape tobacco, researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital wrote in the Journal of the American Heart Association.

The researchers analyzed data from almost 435,000 U.S. adults. They found daily use of marijuana – predominantly through smoking – was associated with a 25% increased likelihood of heart attack and a 42% increased likelihood of stroke when compared to people who did not use marijuana.

Less frequent use was also associated with an increased risk of heart attack and stroke. People who used marijuana weekly had a 3% increased likelihood of heart attack and a 5% increased likelihood of stroke.

“We’ve known for a long time that smoking tobacco is linked to heart disease, and this study is evidence that smoking cannabis appears to also be a risk factor for cardiovascular disease, which is the leading cause of death in the United States,” study co-author Abra Jeffers, Ph.D., said in a news release. “Cannabis use could be an important, underappreciated source of heart disease.”