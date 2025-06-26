Donate Recursos en Español

    LGBTQ+ crisis hotline faces cuts

    By Robyn Oster
    June 2025

    The main point: The Trump administration is cutting the 988 specialized crisis response services for LGBTQ+ youth.

    The details:

    • The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) will end the “Press 3” option on the crisis line on July 17.
    • SAMHSA said the decision was made to maximize efficiency, writing in a statement that it would no longer “silo LGB+ youth services” and focus instead on “serving all help seekers,” including LGBTQ+ youth.

    Next: The Trevor Project, an organization focused on LGBTQ+ youth mental health that helped run the specialized 988 services, has started a petition to reverse the cut.

    The context: HHS’ FY 2026 budget proposal also proposes to remove funding for the hotline.

    Why it’s important: LGBTQ+ youth are particularly at risk for mental health and substance use issues. The LGBTQ+ hotline received 1.3 million calls since its pilot in 2022.

