A legal loophole is allowing children with access to social media to see ads for marijuana, according to a new study.

The Controlled Substances Act bans advertising the sale or use of marijuana via federal airwaves or across state lines. That has not stopped social media ads on marijuana websites from reaching children of all ages who use screens, researcher Alisa Padon of the Prevention Policy Group in Berkeley, California, told CNN.

Padon asked 409 California youth ages 16 to 20 about their reaction to online marijuana ads. Several features were significantly associated with increasing youth interest in marijuana use and attitudes toward the ad following ad exposure. These included illustrations and food and flavor references. Depictions of heavy marijuana use and positive sensations from that use were also popular with young audiences.

“Businesses are allowed to make their own pages and then post ads on their feed. Youth are bypassing age restrictions and seeing the ads for products they’re not legally allowed to buy. They can like, comment and share those posts with their friends,” Padon said. “Research shows that type of engagement is related to an increased likelihood of wanting to use and using cannabis,” she added. “It’s a perfect storm, and regulators are doing nothing about it.”