A Kentucky county in the heart of Appalachia spent $15,000 of its opioid settlement money on an ice rink.

They provided free entry for students who completed the DARE curriculum, recovery program participants, and foster families.

County officials and proponents of the rink say offering youth drug-free fun like skating is an appropriate use of the money.

But some affected by the crisis described the spending decision as “heartbreaking.”

Local advocates agree kids deserve enriching activities but said the community has more pressing needs that the settlement money was intended to cover.

The details: Those in support of the rink say it fits with the principles of the Icelandic prevention model.

The Icelandic model is a collaborative community-based approach to preventing substance use that has been highly effective at reducing teen alcohol use in Iceland over the past 20 years.

Instead of expecting children to “just say no,” it focuses on creating an environment where young people can thrive without drugs.

While the model involves creating fun activities like ice skating, the intervention also requires building a coalition of parents, school staffers, faith leaders, public health workers, researchers, and others and conducting rigorous data collection.

The larger context: Another Kentucky county has for the past several years been implementing the Icelandic model, including through opioid settlement funds.

Franklin County’s Just Say Yes program includes more than a dozen collaborating organizations and an in-depth annual youth survey.

Our analysis: Using the opioid settlement funds for prevention is essential to resolve this addiction crisis and prevent the next one.

Effective prevention involves providing healthy and empowering opportunities for kids.

Decision-makers and the public need to be better informed about how to invest in effective substance use prevention.

It is also critical for each community to determine its own needs, prioritize how the funding should be spent, and be transparent about that process.

