Kennedy silent on smoking dangers

Despite his focus on healthy lifestyle and addressing chronic disease, HHS Secretary Kennedy has not talked about smoking.
The details:
- MAHA report: Kennedy did not mention the health impacts of smoking in the Make America Healthy Again Commission report that assessed the biggest threats to Americans’ health, despite it being the leading cause of preventable death. That marks a turning point from the priorities of public health officials going back decades.
- Budget hearings: When Sen. Durbin asked Kennedy during a budget hearing last month to name the “No. 1 cause of preventable death in America today,” Kennedy said, “I’m not sure what you’re talking about.”
- Menthol ban and nicotine limits: HHS appears to have shelved two plans to combat smoking: banning menthol cigarettes and requiring companies to reduce the amount of nicotine in their products. Brian King, FDA’s top tobacco regulator who had planned the moves, was pushed out of his job earlier this year. The prior Trump administration, under then-FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, supported the menthol ban and nicotine limits.
- Lobbying: The tobacco industry spent heavily on Trump’s 2024 campaign. In this administration, Trump has pledged to “save” vaping, pushed King out of his job, gutted the CDC Office on Smoking and Health, and slashed funds to NIH, which could imperil tobacco research.
Why it’s important: Advocates fear deemphasizing the dangers of tobacco could slow or halt progress in driving down smoking rates.
