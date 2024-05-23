The Justice Department has formally moved to reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous substance, the Associated Press reports. The department sent a proposed rule to the federal register moving marijuana from a Schedule I to a Schedule III substance.

Schedule I substances include heroin and LSD. Schedule III substances include ketamine and some anabolic steroids. The proposal would recognize the medical uses of cannabis. It would also acknowledge marijuana has less potential for intentional misuse than other more dangerous substances. The proposal would not legalize marijuana outright for recreational use, AP notes.

The Drug Enforcement Administration will take public comment on the proposed rule.

In October 2022, President Biden called for a review of federal marijuana law. He moved to pardon thousands of Americans convicted federally of simple possession of marijuana, and has called on governors and local leaders to take similar steps.