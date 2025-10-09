Indivior halts Opvee marketing amid controversy

Indivior has stopped marketing Opvee, its controversial overdose-reversal medication (nalmefene).

New York Attorney General Letitia James unveiled a settlement with Indivior that she said would result in the company refunding all public dollars used to purchase Opvee in the state and accepting the return of all unused units. James said Indivior marketed Opvee to public agencies and local sheriffs even though the state’s health department has not authorized it for use in settings where it is administered by nonmedical professionals.

In the weeks before the settlement, the company began circulating a letter to stakeholders nationwide stating it had “discontinued promotion” of the medication.

As the opioid crisis accelerated and fentanyl dominated the drug supply, some groups reported difficulty reversing overdoses with standard naloxone. Drug companies began to manufacture high-dose, mechanically complex, and more expensive products.

: There was little or no data suggesting that such products were more likely to save lives, and many public health experts viewed the naloxone arms race as little more than a cash grab. Why it’s important: Since Opvee’s approval in 2023, the harm reduction community has warned that the medication is no more effective than naloxone but is substantially more expensive and carries additional risks, including inducing agonizing withdrawal that can cause unnecessary discomfort and incentivize people to use opioids to alleviate those symptoms.

What’s coming: It is unclear whether New York’s scrutiny will affect Opvee’s uptake in other states, or whether the federal government will move forward with an ongoing purchase agreement worth up to $113.8 million.

