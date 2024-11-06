If menthol cigarettes are banned, smokers who prefer them would be more likely to turn to nicotine replacement products instead of regular cigarettes, a new study suggests.

In addition, cigarette smokers who prefer menthol products were less likely to substitute e-cigarettes when menthol e-cigs were also restricted, the Virginia Tech researchers found.

Earlier this year, the Biden administration delayed a decision on whether to ban menthol cigarettes. In a hearing before Congress in September, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) leaders said a menthol ban is still in the works, HealthDay reports.

“Menthol is a flavor additive with a minty taste and aroma that reduces the irritation and harshness of smoking. This increases appeal and makes menthol cigarettes easier to use, particularly for youth and young adults,” according to the FDA. “Menthol also interacts with nicotine in the brain to enhance nicotine’s addictive effects. The combination of menthol’s flavor, sensory effects and interaction with nicotine in the brain increases the likelihood that youth who start using menthol cigarettes will progress to regular use. Menthol also makes it more difficult for people to quit smoking.”