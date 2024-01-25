Five members of the U.S. House of Representatives sent a letter urging the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to take action to address use of tianeptine, known as “gas station heroin.”

Tianeptine has been linked to seizures, overdoses and death, USA Today reports. It is not currently scheduled as a controlled substance and is not approved by the FDA, but is widely available for purchase as a supplement.

The letter notes that the FDA has issued several warnings about tianeptine, but they are not strong enough to stop its distribution. Alabama, Michigan, Mississippi, Tennessee, Georgia, Indiana, Ohio, Florida and Kentucky have already taken action to ban or control tianeptine sales at the state level.

The letter requests additional information on FDA’s research on tianeptine use, the effects of tianeptine on human health, and the actions taken by FDA to address tianeptine use.