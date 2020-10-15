Recursos en Español icon Contact our helpline
bar bar bar

    Hospitals Reduce Beds for Addiction Treatment and Mental Health During Pandemic

    Hospitals have reduced the number of beds dedicated to addiction and mental health treatment as the demand for services increases during the COVID-19 pandemic, The Wall Street Journal reports.

    The number of behavioral-health beds was cut sharply in New York hospitals to make room for COVID patients, the article notes. Hospitals in other states including Illinois, Massachusetts and Texas, along with Washington, D.C., also reduced services in addiction and mental health treatment.

    The reduction in treatment beds comes as the pandemic has increased demand for services, addiction and mental health experts told the newspaper.

    In New York, about 400 psychiatric beds and 150 addiction beds remain closed. The nonprofit Treatment Advocacy Center estimates that in New York, since March, 14,000 psychiatric admissions were lost — people who may have needed hospital treatment but couldn’t get it. “People don’t stop getting sick just because there’s nowhere to treat them,” said the group’s executive director, John Snook.

    By Partnership Staff
    October 2020

    Partnership Staff

    Published

    October 2020

    CONNECT WITH US

    Sign up to join our community working to end addiction.

    Please leave this field empty

    By entering your email address above you are opting in to receive email communications from Partnership to End Addiction and agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    No, thanks. Take me to the website.