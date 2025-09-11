HHS Secretary Kennedy defends health agenda

Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Kennedy appeared before the Senate Finance Committee in a hearing on the administration’s FY 2026 health care agenda.

The bigger picture: The hearing comes at a contentious time, following the ouster of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director, cuts to federal health agencies, etc. Much of the questioning focused on the changes at CDC and vaccines.

But: There was some discussion of mental health and addiction.

In his opening statement, Kennedy highlighted HHS’s achievements so far in this administration, including taking on “gas station heroin, electronic cigarettes,” cell phone use in schools, excessive screen time for youth, hepatitis C, etc.

Sen. Smith said the administration “is making it harder for people in this country to get access to mental health care,” including by cutting Medicaid, decimating the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), and cutting Bipartisan Safer Communities Act grants.

Sen. Young asked Kennedy’s thoughts on the administration’s push to deal with homelessness and mental health through civil commitment. Kennedy expressed his support for looking at the approach.

Sen. Blackburn discussed concerns about overprescribing of prescription stimulants to children. Kennedy agreed with concerns about overprescribing stimulants and anti-depressants to kids. He said HHS is doing studies to warn parents, force companies to put labels on their products, and get data out to the public on the long-term impact of these drugs.

