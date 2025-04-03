HHS cuts HIV and diversity grants

The main point: Since February, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has terminated hundreds of grants, mainly to universities, including dozens devoted to HIV research and others related to chronic diseases.
- Many of the grants appeared to mention gender, sexuality, or diversity. More than 50 devoted to HIV research were cancelled.
Why it’s important: Many of the grants cut were related to substance use and mental health, either in connection to HIV or substance use among gender/sexual minorities.
The details: Just a few of the many examples include grants related to:
- Preventing drug misuse among sexual minority youth
- Social media anti-vaping messages to reduce e-cigarette use among sexual and gender minority teens
- The role of structural stigma in alcohol-related inequities among sexual and gender minority young adults
- Development of a school-based prevention intervention to promote adolescent mental health equity
- Increasing resistance to tobacco marketing among young adult sexual minority women
- Risk factors for cannabis use among women
- Structural inequities as drivers of HIV and substance use
- Stigma and its influence on Black and Latino bisexual men at risk for substance misuse and HIV
- Impacts of racial inequality on substance use and HIV outcomes
- Mentoring clinical investigators in patient-oriented research on substance use and HIV