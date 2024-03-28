Helpline
    Few in Rural U.S. with Opioid and Alcohol Use Disorders Prescribed Medication to Treat Both

    By Partnership Staff
    March 2024

    A new study finds that less than 9% of Americans living in rural areas with both opioid and alcohol use disorders are prescribed medication to treat both conditions.

    Researchers from the University of California, Los Angeles found that 85% of people with a dual disorder were prescribed medication for only one condition. They note that naltrexone treats both disorders, HealthDay reports. “The low rates of naltrexone prescription are concerning given the current evidence of the effectiveness of extended release-naltrexone in treating both disorders,” the researchers wrote.

    Doctors can also prescribe medications that treat opioid use disorder together with medications that treat alcohol use disorder, they said.

    The researchers said primary care practices in rural areas need help assessing and treating the disorders as well as with providing telemedicine to deliver care remotely.

