The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced it will not regulate CBD supplements because of a lack of evidence on their safety, HealthDay reports.

In a statement, FDA Deputy Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock said the agency “looks forward to working with Congress to develop a cross-agency strategy for the regulation of these products to protect the public’s health and safety.”

Woodcock said the use of CBD raises safety concerns, especially with long-term use. “Studies have shown the potential for harm to the liver, interactions with certain medications and possible harm to the male reproductive system. CBD exposure is also concerning when it comes to certain vulnerable populations such as children and those who are pregnant,” she said.

She noted there is not adequate evidence to determine how much CBD can be consumed, and for how long, before causing harm.