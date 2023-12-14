Recursos en Español icon Get Support
    FDA to Consider Reviewing MDMA Plus Therapy to Treat PTSD

    By Partnership Staff
    December 2023

    The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) this week was asked to review the psychoactive substance MDMA along with therapy as a treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). If approved, it would be the first psychedelic-assisted therapy approved for PTSD.

    The application was filed by a company called the MAPS Public Benefit Corporation, CNN reports. The FDA has 60 days to decide whether to accept the new drug application for review, and whether to fast-track it through the approval process.

    In 2017 the FDA granted MDMA-assisted therapy a breakthrough therapy designation. This status speeds up the development and review of medications that are meant to treat a serious condition, and that preliminary clinical evidence suggests may be a substantial improvement over available treatments.

    Two studies found that MDMA significantly reduced symptoms and impairment associated with PTSD compared with a placebo. The article notes that some people do not respond to current treatments for PTSD, including antidepressants and some specialized types of cognitive behavioral therapy.

    MDMA is currently a Schedule I drug under the Controlled Substances Act, which the Drug Enforcement Administration defines as having no currently accepted medical use. If the FDA approves MDMA as a treatment for PTSD, the substance would need to be rescheduled.

