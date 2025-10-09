FDA targets youth vaping with retailer initiative

As part of the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) broader strategy to combat youth vaping, the agency is launching an initiative to increase voluntary compliance from retailers that distribute vaping products, both legal and illegal.
The details: In response to questions from retailers about which tobacco products are legal to sell, FDA is mailing materials to more than 300,000 retailers nationwide containing:
- A list of the 39 vapes and 20 nicotine pouch products that can be legally marketed in the U.S., with QR codes linked to the FDA real-time digital versions of the lists
- Information on accessing FDA’s new Searchable Tobacco Product Database of over 17,000 tobacco products in all categories (including cigarettes, cigars, hookah, e-cigarettes) that can be legally marketed in the U.S.
- New tobacco retailer education materials, including a wall calendar of reminders focused on retailer requirements such as only selling tobacco products to those 21+ and requiring a photo ID check of anyone under 30