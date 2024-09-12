The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says almost 160 people became sick this summer from consuming mushroom-laced candy sold at vape and smoke shops across the United States. The report highlights the dangers of unregulated psychoactive products being sold, according to The New York Times.

According to the FDA report, as of August 30, a total of 158 illnesses were reported from 32 states. Of these, 63 people were hospitalized, and there were two potentially associated deaths. Samples of the candy were found to contain an illegal form of psilocin, an ingredient in magic mushrooms, FDA officials said.

The agency traced the illnesses to Diamond Shruumz chocolates and gummies, which were recalled on June 28. The candy continued to be sold after that date, the FDA said. It released a list of about 2,300 shops carrying the products.

The FDA has limited oversight of food and dietary supplement ingredients. Smoke and vape shops sell products containing other ingredients the FDA considers hazardous such as synthetic Delta-8 THC or kratom. These items do not have to meet quality standards and do not carry restrictions on sales to minors.