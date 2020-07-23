FDA Prohibits Sale of Disposable Fruit-Flavored E-Cigarettes

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has told the makers of Puff Bars and other flavored disposable e-cigarettes and e-liquid products that appeal to youth to remove their products from the market.

Puff Bar vaporizers look similar to Juul devices, The Wall Street Journal reports. They are sold in fruity flavors, such as watermelon and blueberry ice, which appeal to minors. Earlier this year, the FDA took some sweet and fruit-flavored e-cigarette products off the market, but they did not restrict sales of disposable e-cigarettes with fruity flavors. The new rule closes that loophole.

“The FDA continues to prioritize enforcement against e-cigarette products, specifically those most appealing and accessible to youth,” FDA Commissioner Stephen M. Hahn said in a news release. “We are concerned about the popularity of these products among youth and want to make clear to all tobacco product manufacturers and retailers that, even during the ongoing pandemic, the FDA is keeping a close watch on the marketplace and will hold companies accountable.”