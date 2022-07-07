The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said Tuesday it is temporarily pausing the order the agency issued last month for Juul to remove its e-cigarettes from the market while it conducts further review, CBS News reports.

The FDA issued an order on June 23 banning sale of Juul e-cigarettes. On June 24, a federal appeals court temporarily blocked the ban.

In a tweet, the FDA said the agency “has determined that there are scientific issues unique to the Juul application that warrants additional review.” The agency said it is temporarily suspending the ban during the additional review, but not rescinding it.

E-cigarette companies must demonstrate their products benefit public health in order to stay on the market, the article notes. In June, after reviewing Juul’s applications seeking marketing authorization for its products, the FDA said it “determined that the applications lacked sufficient evidence regarding the toxicological profile of the products to demonstrate that marketing of the products would be appropriate for the protection of the public health.”