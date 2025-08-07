Donate Recursos en Español

    FDA mandates new opioid safety labels

    By Robyn Oster
    August 2025

    The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is requiring safety labeling changes to all opioid pain medications to better emphasize and explain the risks associated with their long-term use.

    The context: The changes follow a public advisory committee meeting in May that reviewed data showing serious risks for patients who use opioids over long periods.

    The details: The labeling changes will include:

    • Clearer risk information: a summary of study results showing the estimated risks of addiction, misuse, and overdose during long-term use
    • Dosing warnings: stronger warnings that higher doses carry greater risks
    • Clarified use limits: removing language that could be misinterpreted to support using opioids over indefinitely long duration
    • Treatment guidance: reinforce that long-acting or extended-release opioids should only be considered when other treatments are inadequate
    • Safe discontinuation: a reminder not to stop opioids suddenly in patients who may be dependent
    • Information about overdose reversal agents
    • Warnings about drug interactions, including for gabapentinoids
    • More risks with overdose: information about toxic leukoencephalopathy (brain condition that may occur after overdose)
    • Digestive health: updates about opioid-related problems with the esophagus

    Read more: FDA to stress opioids’ risk of overdose, death in new medication safety labels