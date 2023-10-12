The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has published new draft guidelines to encourage the development of treatments for substance use disorders related to stimulants such as cocaine and methamphetamine, The Hill reports.

There are no FDA-approved treatments for stimulant use disorders, the agency noted in a news release.

Stimulant use disorder describes a range of symptoms associated with the use of stimulants, including methamphetamine, cocaine and amphetamines, the FDA noted. It does not include caffeine or nicotine. A diagnosis of stimulant use disorder is made when a clinician identifies a pattern of use of an amphetamine-type substance, cocaine or other stimulant that leads to clinically significant impairment or distress. This includes an inability to reduce or control consumption: cravings to use a stimulant: continued use of a stimulant despite it causing negative consequences: and the need to use increased amounts of a stimulant to achieve the desired effect.

The FDA recommended conducting separate studies on people with various use disorders, so that people with cocaine and methamphetamine use disorders should be studied separately.

The public can comment on the draft guidelines until December 4.