FDA Authorizes Sale of E-Cigarette Products for the First Time

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced this week it has authorized the marketing of three new tobacco products, CNN reports. R.J. Reynolds will be allowed to sell three of its Vuse vape products.

The three products are all tobacco flavored. The FDA said these products are less likely to appeal to youth, and more likely to be used by adult smokers to reduce their risk of harm. The agency said it had denied the company permission to sell 10 flavored products.

“While today’s action permits the tobacco products to be sold in the U.S., it does not mean these products are safe or ‘FDA approved.’ All tobacco products are harmful and addictive and those who do not use tobacco products should not start,” the FDA said in a statement.

“The manufacturer’s data demonstrates its tobacco-flavored products could benefit addicted adult smokers who switch to these products — either completely or with a significant reduction in cigarette consumption — by reducing their exposure to harmful chemicals,” said Mitch Zeller, director of the FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products.