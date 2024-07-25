FDA Authorizes Sale of Certain Tobacco-Flavored Vuse Alto E-Cigarettes

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized the sales of certain tobacco-flavored Vuse Alto e-cigarette products from R.J. Reynolds, allowing the company to keep the vaping brand on the market for years to come, AP reports.

Vuse is the top-selling e-cigarette brand in the country, comprising more than 40% of the market. The marketing authorization applies to six tobacco-flavored pods, which are sealed, prefilled and nonrefillable. Last year, the FDA banned the sale of Vuse Alto menthol and fruit-flavored e-cigarettes, citing increasing popularity among youth.

In a news release, the FDA said that while the agency is “authorizing the marketing of these tobacco products in the United States, it does not mean these tobacco products are safe nor are they ‘FDA approved.’ Additionally, this action is not an authorization or indication of appropriateness to market these products as modified risk tobacco products. All tobacco products are harmful and potentially addictive. Those who do not use tobacco products, especially young people, should not start.”