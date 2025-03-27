Donate Recursos en Español

    Drug seizures linked to overdose spike

    By Robyn Oster
    March 2025

    A new study examined the relationship between law enforcement drug seizures and opioid-involved overdose mortality in San Francisco from 2020 to 2023.

    What it found:

    • Law enforcement drug seizures were associated with increased risk of fatal opioid-involved overdoses within the immediate surrounding areas (100, 250, 500 meters) following the drug seizure event.
    • The elevated overdose risk persisted for seven days following the drug seizure.
    • The connection weakened the further away in time and distance from the law enforcement seizure event.

    Why it’s important: The enforcement of drug distribution laws may have the unintended negative consequence of increasing opioid overdose deaths.

    • Evidence-based health policies and interventions, not just law enforcement responses, are needed to prevent overdose deaths.