Dr. Oz confirmed to lead CMS, Engels considered for AHA

This week’s agency nominee updates…
Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS): Dr. Mehmet Oz was confirmed by the Senate 53-45 along party lines to lead CMS.
Administration for a Healthy America (AHA): Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Kennedy is considering Tom Engels, who headed the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) in President Trump’s first administration and returned to the role in February, to lead the new AHA.
- Reminder: AHA will incorporate HRSA, along with the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health, the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry, and the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health.
- Engels got his start in public health as the deputy secretary of Wisconsin’s Health Services Department 2015-2019. He also served on a task force charged with combatting opioid use disorder.
- What’s coming: The agency aims to install Engels at AHA as soon as this week.