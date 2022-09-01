The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) this week issued an advisory about brightly-colored fentanyl pills and powder that look like candy and are designed to attract children and young adults, CBS News reports.

“Rainbow fentanyl” has been seized by law enforcement agencies in 18 states this month, according to the DEA.

“Rainbow fentanyl — fentanyl pills and powder that come in a variety of bright colors, shapes and sizes — is a deliberate effort by drug traffickers to drive addiction amongst kids and young adults,” DEA Administrator Anne Milgram said in a statement.

Some rainbow fentanyl comes in blocks that resemble sidewalk chalk, according to the DEA. “Despite claims that certain colors may be more potent than others, there is no indication through DEA’s laboratory testing that this is the case. Every color, shape, and size of fentanyl should be considered extremely dangerous,” the agency noted.