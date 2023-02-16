Recursos en Español icon Get Support
    Cost of Buprenorphine Treatment for Opioid Use Disorder Varies Widely

    By Partnership Staff
    February 2023

    The cost of buprenorphine treatment for opioid use disorder decreased from 2015 to 2020, according to a new study. But costs varied widely depending on a patient’s insurance, Axios reports.

    Average daily out-of-pocket costs for buprenorphine decreased overall from $4.79 in 2015 to $1.91 in 2020.

    Researchers at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found in 2020, patients had daily average out-of-pocket costs of 10 cents for a prescription paid by Medicaid, or 46 cents for one paid by Medicare. Patients with private or commercial insurance paid an average of $1.82 for a prescription. Patients who paid for prescriptions themselves or were part of an assistance program paid the most — $8.44 and $6.31 respectively in 2020.

    The price of a buprenorphine prescription varied by region. The South had the highest number of prescriptions written, as well as the greatest average cost — $2.91 daily. In the Northeast, patients paid an average daily cost of $1.04.

