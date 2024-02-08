Helpline
Call 1.855.378.4373 to schedule a call time with a specialist or visit scheduler.drugfree.org
Helpline
Recursos en Español icon Get Support
Helpline
Call 1.855.378.4373 to schedule a call time with a specialist
Recursos en Español
bar bar bar

    CDC Finds “Gas Station Heroin” Linked to Synthetic Cannabis

    By Partnership Staff
    February 2024

    A new report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) links tianeptine, an unapproved antidepressant known as “gas station heroin,” to synthetic cannabis.

    Last month the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a warning urging consumers not to purchase or use tianeptine products due to serious risks including seizures, loss of consciousness and death.

    Neptune Resources, which makes some tianeptine products, issued a nationwide recall last week, according to CNN.

    In an announcement, the company said its products have not been linked to any reports of adverse events. The recall includes Neptune’s Fix Elixir, Neptune’s Fix Extra Strength Elixir and Neptune’s Fix Tablets.

    The CDC report described 17 adults in New Jersey who had severe reactions after consuming Neptune’s Fix or similar products containing tianeptine. Thirteen were hospitalized in intensive care, HealthDay reports.

    Tianeptine can act like an opioid, and is sold as a dietary supplement at gas stations and convenience stores. It is often marketed for pain relief, depression or anxiety.

    Partnership Staff

    Published

    February 2024