A new report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) links tianeptine, an unapproved antidepressant known as “gas station heroin,” to synthetic cannabis.

Last month the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a warning urging consumers not to purchase or use tianeptine products due to serious risks including seizures, loss of consciousness and death.

Neptune Resources, which makes some tianeptine products, issued a nationwide recall last week, according to CNN.

In an announcement, the company said its products have not been linked to any reports of adverse events. The recall includes Neptune’s Fix Elixir, Neptune’s Fix Extra Strength Elixir and Neptune’s Fix Tablets.

The CDC report described 17 adults in New Jersey who had severe reactions after consuming Neptune’s Fix or similar products containing tianeptine. Thirteen were hospitalized in intensive care, HealthDay reports.

Tianeptine can act like an opioid, and is sold as a dietary supplement at gas stations and convenience stores. It is often marketed for pain relief, depression or anxiety.