CBD May Be Effective in Treating Cannabis Use Disorder

Cannabidiol, or CBD, may be useful in treating cannabis use disorder, a new study suggests.

CBD is one of 80 chemicals in cannabis (marijuana). It does not produce the “high” generally associated with marijuana, CNN reports. Researchers at the University of Bath in the United Kingdom studied prescription-grade CBD for cannabis use disorder. Prescription-grade CBD can be much stronger than over-the-counter versions, the article notes.

The study included 82 volunteers who had a clinical diagnosis of cannabis use disorder, indicating a problematic pattern of cannabis use that had created significant impairment and distress. The volunteers wanted to quit using cannabis but had previously failed to do so. The researchers measured the effects of CBD on levels of cannabis use during a four-week treatment period and up to six months afterwards.

They tested three levels of CBD. The lowest dose — 200 mg – was found to be ineffective. Both 400 mg and 800 mg of prescription-grade CBD per day significantly reduced marijuana dependence compared with a placebo. The researchers said people should not self-medicate with commercial CBD products, which usually contained about 25 mg of CBD.