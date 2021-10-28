Biden Administration Announces New Overdose Prevention Strategy

The Biden administration announced a new overdose prevention strategy on Thursday, The Hill reports.

The strategy will focus on four key target areas — primary prevention, harm reduction, evidence-based treatment and recovery support.

The plan includes more resources for researching testing strips that detect fentanyl, which is sometimes mixed with other drugs; supporting syringe distribution and exchange services; and increasing access to opioid overdose reversal treatments such as naloxone.

“With this new strategy, we’re breaking new ground to address the full range of drug use and addiction that can result in overdose and death,” Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a news release. “We’re changing the way we address overdoses. Our new strategy focuses on people — putting the very individuals who have struggled with addiction in positions of power. And thanks to the American Rescue Plan, we can address what so many people have seen in recent years: a rise in overdoses that can risk a person’s life — and affect their entire family.”