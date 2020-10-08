Attorneys General Call for Less Smoking in Streaming Shows

The National Association of Attorneys General is urging Hollywood talent unions to limit the amount of smoking shown in streaming shows, in an effort to protect young audiences from tobacco use.

The attorneys general group sent a letter this week to unions including the Directors Guild of America, the Screenwriters Guild of America and the Producers Guild of America, USA Today reports.

“Far too often, young viewers see their favorite characters vaping or smoking on screen and are influenced to start using tobacco,” California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said in a statement. “It is time for streaming companies and the creative guilds to do better by our children. In the midst of a respiratory pandemic, tobacco use is all the more dangerous. We need all hands on deck to protect the lives of our children and ensure a healthier America.”