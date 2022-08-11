A nonprofit group is expected to distribute large amounts of the opioid overdose antidote naloxone to community groups as overdoses surge across the country, The Washington Post reports.

The group, Remedy Alliance, is expected to distribute 100,000 doses of Pfizer’s injectable naloxone. So far, 43,000 doses have been preordered by more than 100 harm reduction groups across the country, the article notes. The group projects they will distribute 1.8 to 2 million doses in the next 12 months.

Remedy Alliance says they have been able to access naloxone due to agreements with drugmakers to buy naloxone at a discounted rate, and a restructured system that permits grassroots groups to order naloxone directly through an online store. This allows them to avoid complicated federal regulations that have curbed the flow of naloxone.