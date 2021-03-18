Almost Half of Parents Say Pandemic Has Affected Their Teen’s Mental Health

A new poll finds 46% of parents say the pandemic has adversely affected their teen’s mental health, CNN reports.

The poll, conducted for the C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital at the University of Michigan Medical School, found three-quarters of parents say COVID-19 has had a negative impact on their teens being able to interact with friends. One-third of teen girls and one-fifth of teen boys have experienced new or worsening anxiety since March 2020, the poll found.

Pandemic restrictions have kept teens at home “at the age they were primed to seek independence from their families,” said poll co-director Dr. Gary Freed. This has led many teens to feel frustrated, anxious and disconnected, he said.

The poll found 52% of parents have tried relaxing family pandemic rules to allow their teen to have more contact with friends, and 81% say it has helped.