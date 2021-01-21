Alcohol Accounts for 5% of Cancer Cases in U.S.

A new study finds alcohol consumption accounts for almost 5% of cancer cases and 3% of cancer deaths in the United States. Alcohol-related cancer cases and deaths are higher in New England and Western states.

Alcohol accounted for 75,200 cancer cases and almost 19,000 cancer deaths a year between 2013 and 2016, HealthDay reports.

Rates for alcohol-related cancer of the mouth and throat ranged from 36% in Utah to 62.5% in Delaware. Alcohol-related cancer cases and deaths were higher among men.

In a news release, the American Cancer Society said its guideline for Diet and Physical Activity for Cancer Prevention states that it is best not to consume alcohol; for those who do drink, consumption should be limited to no more than one drink per day for women and two drinks per day for men.