    Alcohol Accounts for 5% of Cancer Cases in U.S.

    A new study finds alcohol consumption accounts for almost 5% of cancer cases and 3% of cancer deaths in the United States. Alcohol-related cancer cases and deaths are higher in New England and Western states.

    Alcohol accounted for 75,200 cancer cases and almost 19,000 cancer deaths a year between 2013 and 2016, HealthDay reports.

    Rates for alcohol-related cancer of the mouth and throat ranged from 36% in Utah to 62.5% in Delaware. Alcohol-related cancer cases and deaths were higher among men.

    In a news release, the American Cancer Society said its guideline for Diet and Physical Activity for Cancer Prevention states that it is best not to consume alcohol; for those who do drink, consumption should be limited to no more than one drink per day for women and two drinks per day for men.

    By Partnership Staff
    January 2021

