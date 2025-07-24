988 crisis line marks third anniversary

988, the three-digit behavioral health crisis line, had its third anniversary last week.
The numbers:
- 988 received 16.5 million contacts since its launch in July 2022, including 11.1 million calls, 2.9 million texts, and 2.4 million chats.
- Monthly contact volume has steadily increased, consistently surpassing 500,000 contacts per month over the past year and approaching or exceeding 600,000 per month since early 2025 – double the contacts recorded before 988 launch.
- Awareness of 988 is at an all-time high, with three-quarters of Americans having at least heard of 988 (up from 44% in 2022). 28% of people are familiar with 988, double the familiarity in 2022, and only 30% have never heard of 988.
- Most states now answer 80% or more of 988 calls in-state, a significant improvement compared to before 988’s launch. Nationally, 91% of 988 calls, texts, and chats are answered, while 9% are disconnected, compared to a 30% disconnection rate before 988’s launch.
- To fund 988, 12 states have passed legislation to implement telecom fees. Several other states have appropriated funds for 988, related crisis services, or efforts to improve interoperability across crisis response systems. Three-quarters of people would be willing to pay a fee on their monthly cell phone bills to fund 988 when they learn that there is similar fee for 911. Only 9% of people in states where people already pay small 988 monthly fees were aware of such fees.
- 85% believe 988 should be a priority of Congress’ federal funding, with over half saying it should be a high priority and nearly 20% saying it should be the highest priority. Around 80% each support federal and state funding for 988.
But:
- Federal Medicaid cuts could impact 988 and related crisis services. Medicaid helps pay for those services in some cases, and federal cuts may also lead states to scale back spending.
- Last month, the administration announced it would end the specialized 988 service for LGBTQ+ young people, effective last week. The service previously handled about 10% of all 988 contacts.
What’s coming: The Trevor Project, which responds to roughly half of 988’s calls and texts from LGBTQ+ young people, launched an “emergency lifeline campaign” to help the organization hire new crisis counselors and maintain existing staffing despite the federal cuts. Many members of Congress have opposed the elimination of the LGBTQ+ service, and they could bring funding back in their budget.
Read more: Demand for 988 Continues to Grow at Third Anniversary; Poll of Public Perspectives on 988 & Crisis Response (2025); LGBTQ advocates brace for Thursday closure of 988 lifeline service