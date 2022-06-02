A new national survey finds 43% of adults who say they needed substance use or mental health care in the past year did not receive that care, The Hill reports.

In contrast, just 21% of those who needed primary care did not receive it, according to the 2022 Access to Care Survey, conducted online by The Harris Poll on behalf of the National Council for Mental Wellbeing.

The primary barriers to substance use or mental health care include cost-related issues (no insurance or out-of-pocket costs), the inability to find a conveniently located provider and the inability to get an appointment immediately when care was needed.

The survey found 81% of adults who received substance use care and 67% of adults who received mental health care experienced difficulties getting care.

“Substance use and mental health challenges and barriers to access are enacting a crushing toll on those who seek treatment and cannot get it,” said National Council for Mental Wellbeing President and CEO Chuck Ingoglia. “The COVID-19 pandemic led to increased substance use and mental health challenges for people of all ages and all backgrounds, yet too many people are not getting the care they need. It is not enough to acknowledge the problem. We must break down these barriers.”