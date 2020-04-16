Withdrawal Symptoms Common When People Who Regularly Use Marijuana Stop

COVID-19 Pandemic Will Derail Progress Against Opioid Crisis, Officials Warn
Federal officials involved in combating the opioid epidemic say they are concerned the progress made so far will be disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Politico reports.
Where do you start? What do you say? We’re here to help. Between legalization, increased normalization in pop culture and new ways of using (edibles, vaporizers, concentrates), it’s becoming more and more complicated to know how to address marijuana use with your kids.