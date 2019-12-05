Trump Softens Support for Ban on Sweet, Fruity E-Cigarette Flavors

President Trump appears to be rethinking his support of a ban on sweet and fruity e-cigarette flavors, The Wall Street Journal reports.

In a meeting last month with vaping industry leaders and public health advocates, Trump said that a ban could lead to people “selling stuff on a street corner that could be horrible. That’s the one problem I can’t seem to forget. Now instead of having a flavor that’s at least safe, they are going to be having a flavor that’s poison.”

At the meeting, Trump restated his support for raising the minimum age to buy e-cigarettes and other tobacco products from 18 to 21. E-cigarette maker Juul Labs and other tobacco companies also support the increase, the article notes.