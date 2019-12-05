Trump Softens Support for Ban on Sweet, Fruity E-Cigarette Flavors

December 5, 2019 by Partnership News Service Staff
juul e-cigarette

President Trump appears to be rethinking his support of a ban on sweet and fruity e-cigarette flavors, The Wall Street Journal reports.

In a meeting last month with vaping industry leaders and public health advocates, Trump said that a ban could lead to people “selling stuff on a street corner that could be horrible. That’s the one problem I can’t seem to forget. Now instead of having a flavor that’s at least safe, they are going to be having a flavor that’s poison.”

At the meeting, Trump restated his support for raising the minimum age to buy e-cigarettes and other tobacco products from 18 to 21. E-cigarette maker Juul Labs and other tobacco companies also support the increase, the article notes.

How to Talk With Your Kids About Vaping [GUIDE]

Vaping’s popularity exploded seemingly overnight, and it took many parents and families by surprise. Vaping, or Juuling as it is often referred to by teens and young adults (named after a popular vape device called JUUL), is the inhaling and exhaling of an aerosol produced by using a vape device.

    Fr. Jack Kearney, M.Div., CATC IV, CATE

    December 5, 2019 at 3:48 PM

    80% of adult vapers have used flavors, and when I counsel people who want to quit smoking thru the evidence-based practice of vaping I encourage them to try flavors other than tobacco flavor so that the taste of tobacco will soon become abhorrent.

    Banning flavors except for tobacco will no doubt lead people to use black market products or go back to smoking. Yeah, great idea…..

    Jeffrey L Gearhart

    December 5, 2019 at 3:13 PM

    The cost for supporting a ban could be expensive.
    It might be better to consideration for a better communication and educating to those involved.

