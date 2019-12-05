Trump Softens Support for Ban on Sweet, Fruity E-Cigarette Flavors

Rate of Hospitalizations for Lung Injuries From Vaping On the Decline
The rate of hospitalizations for lung illnesses linked to e-cigarettes appears to be on the decline, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Vaping’s popularity exploded seemingly overnight, and it took many parents and families by surprise. Vaping, or Juuling as it is often referred to by teens and young adults (named after a popular vape device called JUUL), is the inhaling and exhaling of an aerosol produced by using a vape device.
Fr. Jack Kearney, M.Div., CATC IV, CATE
80% of adult vapers have used flavors, and when I counsel people who want to quit smoking thru the evidence-based practice of vaping I encourage them to try flavors other than tobacco flavor so that the taste of tobacco will soon become abhorrent.
Banning flavors except for tobacco will no doubt lead people to use black market products or go back to smoking. Yeah, great idea…..
Jeffrey L Gearhart
The cost for supporting a ban could be expensive.
It might be better to consideration for a better communication and educating to those involved.