Survey Finds Majority of Americans Strongly Distrust the Tobacco Industry

February 20, 2020 by Partnership News Service Staff
man vaping e-cigarette

A survey finds 59% of Americans say they do not believe the tobacco industry is working to “be part of the solution to reduce the health effects of smoking,” STAT reports. The survey found 77% said they have an unfavorable view of the e-cigarette industry.

The survey of 1,200 people was conducted by the nonprofit health organization Truth Initiative.

A majority (55%) of respondents said regulations on vaping were too weak and that vaping should be regulated like regular cigarettes (66%) and other drugs (63%). Forty-six percent of respondents believed regulations on tobacco were too weak, while only 6% thought they were too tough. The survey found 66% also believed that politicians who accept money from the tobacco industry were less likely to vote for laws that make it harder for youth to access and use tobacco.

