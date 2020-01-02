Sales of Tobacco Products to Anyone Under 21 Now Illegal

January 2, 2020 by Partnership News Service Staff
cigarette smoke

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has raised the federal minimum age of sale of tobacco products from 18 to 21 years, USA Today reports.

“It is now illegal for a retailer to sell any tobacco product – including cigarettes, cigars and e-cigarettes – to anyone under 21,” the FDA website states.

According to the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, 19 states have raised the minimum age to buy tobacco products to 21: Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia and Washington.

Washington, DC, and more than 500 cities and towns also have raised the minimum age.

1-2-2020 E-Cigarettes & Vaping FDA Smoking

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Please leave a comment below to contribute to the discussion. If you have a specific question, please contact a Parent Specialist, who will provide you with one-on-one help.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *