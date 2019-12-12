Rate of Hospitalizations for Lung Injuries From Vaping On the Decline

The rate of hospitalizations for lung illnesses linked to e-cigarettes appears to be on the decline, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“The national picture seems to be trending in the right direction,” said Peter Briss, Medical Director at the CDC’s National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, who is overseeing the investigation into e-cigarette illnesses. “I’m cautiously optimistic that all of the information sharing and communication may have helped.”

In mid-September, weekly admissions peaked at 217 patients, The Wall Street Journal reports. The percentage of cases has dropped in half in the past three weeks. As of December 4, there were a total of 2,291 hospitalizations linked to vaping-related illnesses, and 48 deaths.