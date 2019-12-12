One in Three High School Students Use Tobacco: CDC

Rate of Hospitalizations for Lung Injuries From Vaping On the Decline
The rate of hospitalizations for lung illnesses linked to e-cigarettes appears to be on the decline, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
