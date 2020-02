Scientists have discovered a cannabis compound that could be 30 times more potent than THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana, CNN reports.

The new compound, called tetrahydrocannabiphorol, or THCP, was discovered by Italian scientists. In a study in Nature, Scientific Reports, the scientists say their findings could lead to the production of cannabis extracts for targeted physical effects. They added that more testing could lead to the discovery of new compounds.

The scientists also discovered a new compound they called CBDP. It appears to be related to CBD, the compound that has been the focus on studies on the health benefits of cannabis.