National Survey Finds Teens Vaping More Marijuana and Nicotine

Congress Expected to Pass Measure to Raise Tobacco Purchase Age to 21
Congress is expected to pass a measure this week that would raise the legal age to purchase tobacco products—including e-cigarettes—to 21, The Washington Post reports.
Vaping’s popularity exploded seemingly overnight, and it took many parents and families by surprise. Vaping, or Juuling as it is often referred to by teens and young adults (named after a popular vape device called JUUL), is the inhaling and exhaling of an aerosol produced by using a vape device.
During this critical time of year, your donation will go twice as far to help parents and caregivers get personalized support that is imperative to help their family thrive.
Give by midnight on 12/31 to have your gift matched.