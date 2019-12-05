Misuse Increases for Gabapentin and Baclofen, Used to Treat Chronic Pain

Trump Softens Support for Ban on Sweet, Fruity E-Cigarette Flavors
President Trump appears to be rethinking his support of a ban on sweet and fruity e-cigarette flavors, The Wall Street Journal reports.
Whether you are a parent, grandparent, aunt, uncle, sibling or other caregiver — our Helpline is here for you and anyone else playing a supportive role in the life of a young person struggling with drug or alcohol use.
Our trained and caring specialists are ready to listen, help you find answers and make an action plan to help your loved one.