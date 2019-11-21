Judge Reduces Johnson & Johnson Opioid Verdict by More Than $100 Million

Misuse Increases for Gabapentin and Baclofen, Used to Treat Chronic Pain
The drugs gabapentin and baclofen, both of which are sometimes prescribed instead of opioids for chronic pain, are increasingly being misused, according to a new report. The drugs are being used in a growing number of suicide attempts.
dori
what happens if the company’s that make opiates decide that this is just too much of a hassle what with being sued and all and just decide to cease the production of all opiates? do cancer patients die in agony again and again. who would i sue then? watching someone die in agony is agonizing.