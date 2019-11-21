Judge Reduces Johnson & Johnson Opioid Verdict by More Than $100 Million

November 21, 2019 by Partnership News Service Staff
A judge in Oklahoma has reduced a verdict against opioid maker Johnson & Johnson by more than $100 million, NPR reports.

In August, state court Judge Thad Balkman ordered the company to pay $572 million over its role in Oklahoma’s opioid crisis. On Friday, Balkman cut that amount to $465 million. He acknowledged making a mathematical error in calculating the original amount. He had set aside $107.6 million to support addiction treatment programs for babies exposed to opioids in the womb, but had meant to set aside $107,600.

More than 2,500 lawsuits over the opioid crisis filed by local governments against drug companies, distributors and pharmacies have been combined into one federal case. It is being overseen in the Northern District of Ohio.

Heroin & the Opioid Epidemic: From Understanding to Action

Heroin and other opioids are ravaging communities across America. Heroin-related deaths increased by more than five times between 2010 and 2017, and drug deaths from fentanyl and other synthetic opioids are seeing a sharp rise as well.

    dori

    November 27, 2019 at 7:46 AM

    what happens if the company’s that make opiates decide that this is just too much of a hassle what with being sued and all and just decide to cease the production of all opiates? do cancer patients die in agony again and again. who would i sue then? watching someone die in agony is agonizing.

