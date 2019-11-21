Judge Reduces Johnson & Johnson Opioid Verdict by More Than $100 Million

A judge in Oklahoma has reduced a verdict against opioid maker Johnson & Johnson by more than $100 million, NPR reports.

In August, state court Judge Thad Balkman ordered the company to pay $572 million over its role in Oklahoma’s opioid crisis. On Friday, Balkman cut that amount to $465 million. He acknowledged making a mathematical error in calculating the original amount. He had set aside $107.6 million to support addiction treatment programs for babies exposed to opioids in the womb, but had meant to set aside $107,600.

More than 2,500 lawsuits over the opioid crisis filed by local governments against drug companies, distributors and pharmacies have been combined into one federal case. It is being overseen in the Northern District of Ohio.