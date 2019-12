The number of deaths associated with methamphetamine is on the rise in many states, according to The New York Times.

Preliminary data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows there were about 13,000 deaths involving meth nationwide last year, more than twice as many as in 2015. Since late 2018, meth has been involved in more deaths than opioid painkillers nationwide.

Among the 35 states that report overdose deaths to the federal government on a monthly basis, 14 have found that meth is involved in more deaths than fentanyl, the most potent opioid.

The congressional spending package agreed to this week includes a measure that would permit states to use some of the billions of dollars appropriated to combat opioid addiction to address the resurgence of meth and cocaine.