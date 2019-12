Congress is expected to pass a measure this week that would raise the legal age to purchase tobacco products—including e-cigarettes—to 21, The Washington Post reports.

The measure has bipartisan support, the article notes. Some health advocates praised the measure, but said more action is necessary to reduce youth vaping.

“By raising the federal tobacco age to 21 without also prohibiting flavored e-cigarettes, the budget agreement announced today in Congress will not stop the youth e-cigarette epidemic,” Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids President Matthew Myers said in a statement. “If it shifts attention from efforts to ban flavored e-cigarettes, it will play into the hands of tobacco companies Altria and Juul, which have supported raising the sale age to 21 as the solution to the problem.”