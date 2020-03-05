Be a Part of National Drug and Alcohol Facts Week

This year’s National Drug and Alcohol Facts Week will take place Monday, March 30 to Sunday, April 5. This week links students with scientists and other experts to counteract the myths about drugs and alcohol that teens get from the Internet, social media, TV, movies, music, or from friends.

The National Drug & Alcohol Facts Week website offers online toolkits with suggestions on how to plan events, how to find experts who can participate, and how to connect with National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) staff members who can help. The site also tells you how to register your event, and how to get free materials for teens.

On Wednesday, April 1, you can participate in National Drugs & Alcohol Chat Day. This annual live online chat held between high school students and NIDA scientists gives students from around the country the opportunity to ask the questions they most want answers to about drugs, alcohol, and drug use, including drug and alcohol effects, how to help friends or family that are struggling with substance use, and what causes addiction. Register here.